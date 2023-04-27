Get More From Mumbai With SBI's Special Combo Card: Access To Metro, ATM And More, Check Details

The SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card is a special card offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) that allows users to use Mumbai Metro services as well as make cashless transactions.

According to the information available on the official website of SBI, Mumbai Metro Combo Card users can enjoy the convenience of hassle free travel on Mumbai Metro and shop at more than 10 lakh merchant outlets in India and earn SBI Rewardz points on purchases.

Benefits Of SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

Advertisement

You can use SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for travel on Mumbai Metro trains, for making payments online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

Metro Card

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card offers a host of benefits to metro riders. The card acts as a payment-cum-access card at Mumbai Metro stations and also standard shopping-cum-ATM debit card. The card eliminates the need to wait in queues at ticket windows/vending machines to purchase tokens at Mumbai Metro Stations.

Use of SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

For travel in Mumbai Metro Trains

For shopping at over 10 lakh merchant outlets in India, and over 30 million worldwide

For booking movie tickets, bill payments, travel, other online purchases and payments over the internet using Master Secure Code.

For withdrawing cash from SBI Group ATMs or other ATMs in India and worldwide (ATMs with MasterCard/Maestro/Visa logo).

Travel Benefits of the Mumbai Metro Combo Card

Freedom from queues at Metro Ticket counters

Straight access to the entry gate for travel on Mumbai Metro by just tapping the combo card

Frequent offers from Mumbai Metro

State Bank Debit Card Loyalty Program

As per the information available on SBI’s website (https://sbi.co.in/) SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Debit Card earns SBI Rewardz points (Reward point) for every Rs. 200 you shop, dine out, fill fuel, book travel or spend online.

Advertisement

Activation Bonus : 200 Bonus points on the first three purchase transactions using your SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Debit Card within a month

Birthday bonus: Standard points earned for the Birthday month will be doubled

These SBI Rewardz Points earned can be accumulated and redeemed for exciting gifts. Users can visit https://www.rewardz.sbi for more information or download SBI Rewardz mobile app.

How To Apply For SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card ?

You have to visit the SBI’s website or branch to apply for this credit card.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here