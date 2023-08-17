SBI Relief To Manipur; Loan Borrowers Get Moratorium On EMI & Interest; Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it is offering to extend relief on loans to its customers in Manipur, who have been affected by the ongoing unrest in the state. The public sector lender said it understands the challenges that individuals and businesses are facing in Manipur at this time, and the relief package is aimed at providing them with much-needed support.

SBI Relief Package For Manipur

The relief package includes a moratorium of up to 12 months on equated monthly installments (EMIs), interest payments, and other installments. It will be available to borrowers whose accounts had not turned non-performing assets (NPAs) as on May 3, 2023, a SBI Manipur regional office notice said.

The package will be implemented based on an assessment date of May 4, 2023.

