SBI Salary Package Account: Free ATM, Insurance & More, Know All Details Here

Banks offer features to salary accounts as a strategic approach to attract and retain customers, specifically targeting the employed segment. By tailoring accounts to the needs of salaried individuals, banks aim to establish long-term relationships and benefit in several ways. The SBI Salary Package account is one such specialised banking product offered by the State Bank of India (SBI), one of the largest public sector banks in India.

The SBI Salary Package account is designed to cater to the banking needs of salaried individuals, providing them with a range of benefits and features that make managing their finances more convenient.

It’s important to note that the specific features and benefits of the SBI Salary Package account can vary based on the package and the terms and conditions set by the bank. If you’re interested in opening a SBI Salary Package account, it’s recommended to visit the official SBI website or contact the bank directly to get the most up-to-date information about the account offerings and their eligibility criteria.

According to the information available on the official website of SBI, here are some key features typically associated with the SBI Salary Package account:

What is a SBI Salary Package Account?

Salary Package account is a special savings account offered to salaried customers which provide unique benefits and services, as well as seamless access to the Net Banking and Mobile Banking services.

What are the benefits of a Salary Package Account?

Each Salary Package account offers benefits and services to the customers. Here are a few benefits available on the SBI Salary Package Account:

Zero Balance Account

No Monthly Average Balance Charges

Auto Sweep Facility (Optional)

Free Debit Card With Exclusive Benefits

Unlimited Number Of Transactions Across SBI / Other Banks’ Atms In India

Waiver Of Issuance Charges On Demand Draft

Waiver Of Issuance Charges Of Multi City Cheques Up To 25 Cheque Leaves Per Month

Waiver Of Online RTGS / NEFT Charges

Complimentary Personal/ Air Accidental Insurance Cover

Competitive Interest Rates On Personal Loans, Car Loans And Home Loans.

Overdraft Facility As Per Eligibility

Concession On Annual Locker Rental Charges As Per Eligibility

Wealth Relationship As Per Eligibility

What are the different types of Salary Account Packages being offered by SBI?

SBI offers an entire range of Salary Account Packages crafted to suit the needs of varied sectors as under:

Central Government Salary Package (CGSP)

State Government Salary Package (SGSP)

Railway Salary Package (RSP)

Defence Salary Package (DSP)

Central Armed Police Salary Package (CAPSP)

Police Salary Package (PSP)

Indian Coast Guard Salary Package (ICGSP)

Corporate Salary Package (CSP)

Start-up Salary Package Account (SUSP)

A salaried person can approach SBI in any of the following ways:

May open a salary package account on yono application through video – customer identification process without physical visit at branch.

Walk to the nearest SBI Branch.

What are the documents required for opening a salary account?

The following documents are needed:

Passport Size Photograph

Copy Of Pan Card

Proof Of Identity And Address (Officially Valid Documents) As Prescribed By RBI

Proof Of Employment / Service Certificate

Latest Salary Slip

Joint Accounts: For joint accounts, the proof of identity and proof of address are required for both the applicant as well as the joint applicant(s).

Can you convert an existing savings account with SBI to a Salary Account?

Yes. Existing savings accounts with SBI can also be converted to a Salary Package account on submission of application, employment proof, salary slip / service certificate.

What happens to your existing Salary Package Account if there are no salary credits to the account?

In case, monthly salary is not credited into the account for more than 3 consecutive months, the special features offered under Salary Package will stand withdrawn and the account shall be treated as a normal savings account without information and all charges shall be levied and applied as applicable to normal savings accounts.

What is the concession available to Salary Package Customer for availing locker facility?

Maximum up to 50% concession on annual locker rental as per eligibility of variant of Salary Package.

What is the total number of free drafts available for Salary Package Customers per month?

A Salary Package customer gets drafts issued without issuance charges. There is no limit on the number and amount of drafts per month.

What is the total number of free ATM transactions at SBI ATMs available for Salary Package Customers per month?

A Salary Package customer gets an unlimited number of free ATM transactions at SBG ATMs per month within India.

What is the total number of free ATM transactions at other Banks’ ATMs available for Salary Package customers per month?

A Salary Package customer can avail unlimited free number of ATM transactions at other banks’ ATMs per month within India.

What are the NEFT/ RTGS charges applicable for Salary Package customers?

Free to all Salary Package customers through digital channel.