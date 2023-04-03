Home » Business » SBI Server Down: Users Complain Internet Banking, UPI Services Not Working

SBI Server Down: Users Complain Internet Banking, UPI Services Not Working

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Advertisement

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Micro-blogging platform Twitter saw many raising the issue.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter saw many raising the issue.

Several customers of State Bank of India on Monday complained on Twitter that they are not able to use the digital services of the bank.

Users highlighted that services like internet banking (net banking), UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter saw many users raising the issue.

Some users said the they are facing issues since last few days. One such user tweeted. “Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI, Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses."

RELATED NEWS

Another user wrote “Server of SBI bank is down since 3 days, Users are unable to use UPI and net banking services since 3 days. I was unable to pay in a mall and felt abashed. When @TheOfficialSBI will redress the consumers grievances. @RBI are we gonna become cashless economy this way? @PMOIndia.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website mentioned the outrage on their official Twitter page. They mentioned: “User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST."

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

first published: April 03, 2023, 13:37 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 13:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Inside Pics From NMACC Opening: Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor Among Stars Seen

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Sexy Brown Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Pictures