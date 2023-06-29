SBI Wecare Special Senior Citizen FD Scheme Extended Till September 30; Check Details

SBI Senior Citizen FD: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the duration of the special Fixed Deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens. The SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme, offering higher interest rates on tenures between 5 years to 10 years, has currently got an additional three-month extension. As per the latest updates, the SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme has been extended till September 30.

“SBI takes pride in its association with Senior Citizens and introduces a new Deposit Scheme ‘SBI WECARE’ protecting their income by offering additional interest on Term Deposits," read a notice on SBI’s official website.

In 2022, SBI introduced the SBI Wecare special fixed deposit scheme for offering them higher interest on term deposits. This scheme is currently available for renewal of maturing deposits and fresh deposits.

Here are the highlights of the SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme:

-Duration of Deposit: The minimum and maximum investment tenures are 5 and 10 years.

-Who is eligible for this scheme: Only senior citizens, over the age of 60, are eligible for this plan, which offers higher fixed deposit interest rates.

-Interest Rate: The bank provides an extra premium of 50 basis points (bps) over the card rate for the general public, for a total premium of 100 basis points over the card rate for the general public. The interest rate offered on SBI Wecare is 7.50 per cent.