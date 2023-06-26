SBI WhatsApp Banking Registration: Here's How To Get Your Statement On Mobile

WhatsApp banking refers to the use of the popular messaging application WhatsApp for banking-related services. Many banks around the world have embraced the use of WhatsApp as a convenient and accessible channel for their customers to engage with their banking services. With WhatsApp banking, customers can perform various banking activities through the messaging app, such as checking account balances or requesting account statements.

Similarly, State Bank of India (SBI) WhatsApp Banking is a service that allows you to access your SBI bank account through WhatsApp. You can use it to check your balance, view your mini statement and more.

SBI WhatsApp Banking

As per the information available on the official website of SBI, following are the services users get after they avail the service;

Get Balance

(*Additional features for sole Proprietors CC OD A/cs: Book Balance, Account renewal date, Stock Statement expiry Date)

Mini statement

Pension slip service

Information on Loan products (Home loan, Car loan, Gold loan, Personal loan, Educational loan) – FAQ and Interest rates

Information on Deposit products (Savings Account, Recurring deposit, Term deposit – Features and Interest rates

NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates

Opening of Insta Accounts (Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ)

Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines

Pre approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)

Digital Banking information

Download Banking Forms

Holiday Calendar

Information on debit card usage

Information on Lost/Stolen Card

Nearest ATM/Branch locator

SBI WhatsApp Banking: Steps To Register

Send an SMS in the following format “WAREG ACCOUNT NUMBER" to +917208933148 from your registered mobile number with the bank. For example, if your Account number is 123456789, then the user will send an SMS as WAREG 123456789 to +917208933148.

Now follow the below steps: