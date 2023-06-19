Scapia Technology And Federal Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card, Check Features

Private sector Federal Bank has partnered with Fintech company Scapia Technology Private Limited to introduce a credit card. Launched as the Federal Scapia Co-branded Credit Card, it offers customers the convenience of contactless technology and the ‘Tap and Pay’ feature, enabling seamless payments by simply tapping the card on the point-of-sale (POS) machine.

The Federal Scapia Co-Branded Credit Card is a truly exceptional offering in the credit card market. What sets this card apart is its remarkable feature of lifetime free membership, eliminating the need for any initial or yearly charges. The Scapia card offers customers a convenient way to make transactions across more than 150 countries and amidst a vast network of over one million merchants.

With this card in hand, cardholders gain the freedom to shop at a wide range of merchant outlets and online platforms that accept Visa cards.

Special Features of the Card:

Earn Scapia Coins at a reward rate of 4% (20% Scapia Coins) on travel bookings made through the Scapia App using the Federal Scapia Co-Branded Credit Card.

Enjoy a reward rate of 2% (10% Scapia Coins) on all other online and offline transactions using the card.

Experience the convenience of no forex markup fee on international transactions with the card.

Benefit from unlimited complimentary access to domestic airport lounges throughout the year with the Federal Scapia Co-Branded Credit Card. To avail of this facility, a minimum spending of 5,000 rupees per month is required.

Redeem your Scapia Coins for flight and hotel bookings on the Scapia App, where 5 Scapia Coins are equivalent to 1 rupee.