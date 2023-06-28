Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Informal Guidance Scheme: Sebi Discontinues Fee Payment Via Demand Draft

Informal Guidance Scheme: Sebi Discontinues Fee Payment Via Demand Draft

Now, the regulator will accept the fee by way of direct credit into its bank account.

Advertisement

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Sebi's Informal Guidance Scheme enables certain entities to request for informal guidance regarding the applicability of laws and regulations
Sebi's Informal Guidance Scheme enables certain entities to request for informal guidance regarding the applicability of laws and regulations

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it will no longer accept demand drafts concerning the fee charged for requesting informal guidance about applicability of rules.

Now, the regulator will accept the fee by way of direct credit into its bank account.  Sebi’s Informal Guidance Scheme enables certain entities to request for informal guidance regarding the applicability of laws and regulations administered by the markets regulator in the form of “No Action Letters" or “Interpretive Letters" from the markets watchdog.

Also Read: SAT Stays Sebi’s Order Restraining IIFL Securities From Taking Up New Clients

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • In a statement, Sebi said that it has been decided to do away with the acceptance of a demand draft with respect to the fee charged for making a request under the scheme.  Accordingly, the regulator said that the request under the informal guidance “shall be accompanied with a fee of Rs 25,000 by way of direct credit into the bank account of the board through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS or online payment using the Sebi payment gateway".

    To give this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Informal Guidance) Scheme has been amended.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 28, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 15:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App