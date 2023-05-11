Sebi's SCORES Resolves 2,071 Complaints In April; Here's How To Register Your Issue

A total of 2,071 complaints against companies and market intermediaries have been disposed of through Sebi’s SCORES platform in April, according to data released by Sebi on Thursday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched in June 2011. It is designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

At the beginning of April, as many as 2,030 complaints were pending and 3,037 fresh complaints were received during the month.

The markets watchdog also noted that as of April 2023, 24 complaints were pending for more than three months, the data showed.

These complaints were related to investment advisers, research analysts, corporate governance, minimum public shareholding, venture capital funds, transfer/ dividend/ rights/ redemption and takeover/ restructuring.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 25 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned 14 entities against who complaints have been for more than three months on SCORES as on April 2023.

The entities are state-owned firms — Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Petronet LNG, Brightcom Group, Nestra Capital, Arcuttipore Tea Company Ltd, Cinema Capital Venture Fund, Uniworth Ltd, Wealth Factor, Kaushal Mehta, Research Guru.

Grovalue Financial Services, Rajiv Kumar Singh Proprietor Elite Investment Advisory Services, Ankur Jain and Umesh Kumar Pandey Prop. Aurostar Investment Advisory Services were among the entities against whom complaints are pending for over three months..

How To File Complaint On Sebi SCORES?

Mandatory details for filing complaints on SCORES: Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

It is mandatory to register on SCORES for lodging a complaint.

To become a registered user of SCORES, investors may click on “Register here" under “Investor Corner" appearing on the homepage of SCORES portal.

After logging into SCORES, investors must click on “Complaint Registration" under “Investor Corner".

Investors should provide complaint details.

Investors must select the correct complaint category, entity name, and nature of complaint.

Investors must provide complaint details in brief (up to 1000 characters).

A PDF document (up to 2MB of size for each nature of complaint) can also be attached along with the complaint as supporting document.

A system generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen after successful submission of a complaint. You may note it for future correspondence.

An email acknowledging the complaint with a complaint registration number will also be sent to the email id entered in the complaint registration form.

A text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about registration of the complaint.

(With PTI inputs)