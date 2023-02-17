The maximum investable amount of the senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) could mobilise Rs 75,000 crore. The government has increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in the Union Budget 2023-24 (FY24). This will help the government avoid overshooting the projected net market borrowing of Rs 11.8 lakh crore for FY24, according to a Business Standard report quoting a government source. Here’re details about the senior citizen savings scheme:

What is a Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)?

Advertisement

It is a small saving scheme. To open the account under the senior citizen savings scheme, minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 is required in the multiples thereof with maximum deposit of Rs 30 lakh (after Budget 2023).

There shall be only one deposit in the account in multiple of Rs 1,000 maximum not exceeding Rs 30 lakh. Multiple withdrawals from an account is not permitted.

Who Can Open A Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account?

An individual who has attained the age of 60 years or above on the date of opening of an account or an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than 60 years and has retired under Superannuation, VRS or Special VRS, can open an account.

Retired personnel of Defence Services (excluding Civilian Defence employees) can also open an account on attaining the age of fifty years subject to the fulfilment of other specified conditions.

A depositor can open an account individually or jointly with a spouse. However, the whole amount of deposit in a joint account shall be attributable to the first account holder only.

Advertisement

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Interest Rate

Interest shall be payable from the date of deposit to 31st March/ 30th June/30th September/31st December on 1st working day of April/July/October/January as the case may be, in the first instance and thereafter, interest shall be payable on 1st working day of April/July/October/January.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the rate of interest on senior citizen saving scheme is 8 per cent.

Advertisement

Interest is taxable if total interest in all SCSS accounts exceeds Rs.50,000/- in a financial year and TDS at the prescribed rate shall be deducted from the total interest paid. No TDS will be deducted if form 15 G/15H is submitted and accrued interest is not above prescribed limit.

The account can be closed after expiry of 5 years from the date of opening of account. The depositor may extend the account for further period of 3 years.

Premature closure is permissible subject to certain conditions. Deposits in SCSS qualify for deduction u/s 80-C of Income Tax Act.

Advertisement

Where to Open Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Account?

One can open Senior Citizens Savings Scheme account in banks and post offices in India. Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Read all the Latest Business News here