A leading global professional services firm Aon in its recent report has predicted that senior executives in India may get an average pay hike of 9.1% in 2023 from 8.9% in 2022. The report is the result of officers analysing salary patterns of 519 companies across the world and insight from 25 different industries. The average CEO compensation was Rs 8.4 crore in India in 2022. The report observed that CEO pay has increased by 21% in the last four years as a way to reward their value in the firm.

On the Executive Rewards Survey for the board and senior managerial positions, the report cited that one in three organisations researched is focusing on increasing the diversity level in companies. Moreover, these boards are focussing on adding some other factors in the long-term and short-term goals for CEOs and executive leaders like environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, diversity and succession metrics.

Advertisement

Nitin Sethi, chief executive officer of Human Capital Solutions, India and South Asia at Aon, in conversation with media persons said, “Senior executives’ salary increase continue to focus on pay at risk, indicating the emphasis on rewarding executives for the value they bring to the organisation." Further, he noted that in an evolving and volatile business environment, companies should adopt executive pay programmes. “These programmes should drive the right behaviour among employees and are cost-effective for the company and contribute to long-term business results," Sethi added.

According to the survey, long-term incentives (LTI) are given to CEOs at the top 30 BSE businesses at a rate of 176% of fixed compensation and a rate of 103% for other C-level executives, including the chief operating officer, chief financial officer, sales leader and chief human resources officer. The report also found that employers’ efforts to develop and sustain a resilient workforce continue to focus on compensation and its related governance.

Read all the Latest Business News here