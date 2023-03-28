Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are said to be charging up to Rs 100 crore for a film. But along with that, these actors also demand a share in profits. Let us tell you how much money these film stars earn through a film.

1. Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan takes around 100 crore for a film. Apart from this, Salman Khan also has shares in the profit of the film. Salman charges Rs 6 crore for hosting every episode of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. Salman Khan charged Rs 125 crore for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films and features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast.

2. Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood Baadshah also adopts a profit-sharing model apart from film fees. According to a report, Shah Rukh Khan took Rs 35-40 crore for Pathaan and also signed a profit-sharing agreement. Shahrukh Khan keeps a 60 percent share in every film profit. Pathaan made Rs 537.91 crore at the box office.

3. Although Aamir Khan does very few films, like Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, he also demands a share in the profits along with the film fee. According to media reports, Aamir Khan holds a 75 percent stake in the

profits.

4. Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar also charges more than 100 crore for acting in a film. According to reports, he charged Rs 120 crore for the psychological crime thriller film Cuttputlli directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. Akshay Kumar’s fee is up to 80 percent of the film’s budget.

5. Ajay Devgan charges around Rs 35-40 crore for a film. However, he also signs a profit-sharing agreement and keeps a 50 percent share.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor takes up to Rs 70 crore, Ranveer Singh Rs 50 crore, Tiger Shroff Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan 35 crore, and Shahid Kapoor 30 crore for a film.

