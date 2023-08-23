Trends :SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHealth Insurance
Home » Business » Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Kapoor Roped In As Brand Ambassadors For Shapoorji Pallonji's Mix-Use Project in Pune

Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Kapoor Roped In As Brand Ambassadors For Shapoorji Pallonji's Mix-Use Project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji's luxurious project in Pune 'VANAHA' has a development potential of 5 million square feet and a revenue potential of Rs 4,000 crore

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has said it has signed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor as the brand ambassadors for one of its projects in Pune — ‘VANAHA’. The luxurious project has a development potential of 5 million square feet and a revenue potential of Rs 4,000 crore.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India

    • According to a statement, the project, which is part of a township of more than 1,000 acres, comprises mixed-use development of residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

    With a development potential of over 113 million square feet, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate SPRE has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Kolkata—with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India, the statement said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 23, 2023, 12:05 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 12:05 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App