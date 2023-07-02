Share Of Loans Bearing Over 9% Interest Rate Hits 56.1% In March: RBI

The share of loans bearing over 9 per cent interest rate rose to 56.1 per cent in March 2023, in tandem with the monetary tightening measures starting May 2022, said a Reserve Bank report on Friday.

The Reserve Bank started raising interest in May 2022 to rein in inflation in the wake of global supply disruptions, following the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then the benchmark short-term lending rate has increased by 250 basis points. However, the RBI did not raise the rate in its last two bi-monthly monetary policy reviews.

“Consistent with the monetary tightening measures during 2022-23, the share of loans bearing over 9 per cent interest rate rose to 56.1 per cent in March 2023 from 31.4 per cent a year ago," said the Basic Statistical Return on Credit by Scheduled Commercial Banks in India – March 2023.

The RBI further said all population groups recorded substantially higher credit year-on-year growth in 2022-23.

The annual growth in lending by metropolitan branches of banks accelerated to 15.2 per cent in 2022-23 from 9.2 per cent growth in the previous year and 1.4 per cent growth in 2020-21. Rural, semi-urban and urban branches have recorded double-digit growth in all these three years.