Simpl Partners With McDonald's India to Enable Seamless One-Tap Checkout Experience For Online Customers

Simpl, India’s leading 1-tap checkout network, on Thursday announced a partnership with McDonald’s India (West & South), to bring a seamless online checkout experience to millions of customers. Simpl’s integration with the McDelivery App as part of the association will play a key role in providing a smooth online checkout experience, according to a statement.

“Customers using the McDelivery platforms (app and website) will be able to use Simpl’s 1-tap pay to effortlessly place their orders. As of March 2023, McDonald’s India has 357 restaurants in 56 cities across West and South India, serving millions of registered customers across the regions. The company is on a fast track to add 40-45 new restaurants in FY24 and 580-630 new restaurants by 2027," it said in a statement.

Nitya Sharma, founder and CEO at Simpl, said, “As an organisation committed to providing customers with a frictionless checkout experience online, we are increasingly partnering with small, medium, and large enterprise merchants to offer millions of their customers our state-of-the-art 1-tap payment experience. This assumes significance as the Checkout network plays a crucial role in onboarding new customers and increasing customers’ engagement with the platform."