Investing SOS: Missed Mutual Fund SIP? Must Read What Happens After That

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a popular investment method in mutual funds where investors regularly invest a fixed amount at predefined intervals. This could be monthly, quarterly, or even annually. SIPs are considered as a better way to invest in mutual funds because it helps you to take advantage of Rupee-cost averaging, which means that you buy more units when the price is low and fewer units when the price is high. It helps to invest small amounts.

However, there could be circumstances when individuals miss one or more SIPs. Missing a mutual fund SIP can have some implications, depending on the number of instalments you miss and the timing of the missed instalments.

Missing your SIP can have several impacts, both immediate and long-term, on your investment portfolio;

Number of missed instalments: If you miss one or two instalments, it may not have a significant impact on your long-term investment goals. However, if you miss three consecutive instalments, your SIP will be cancelled.

Missed compounding opportunities: One of the significant advantages of SIP is the power of compounding, where your returns generate additional returns over time. Missing an SIP payment means you’re not investing the intended amount, potentially reducing the compounding effect on your investment.

Lower accumulated wealth: Consistency is key to building wealth through SIPs. Missing even a few instalments can lead to a smaller accumulated corpus over time, compared to what you would have achieved with regular contributions.

Averaging effects: In volatile markets, SIPs help mitigate the impact of market fluctuations by allowing you to buy more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high. Missing SIPs could disrupt this averaging effect and expose your investment to higher market risks.

Reduced financial goals achievement: If you are investing through SIPs to achieve specific financial goals, missing payments may delay or hinder your progress towards those goals.

Emotional impact: Missing an SIP payment might lead to emotional stress and indecision, which could influence your investment behaviour, leading to impulsive decisions like stopping the SIP altogether.

To make the most of SIP investments:

Stay consistent: Try to be disciplined and regular with your SIP payments to maximise the compounding effect.

Emergency fund: Create an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses so that you don’t need to disturb your SIP investments.

Resume SIPs ASAP: If you miss an SIP, resume your contributions as soon as possible to get back on track.

Review financial goals: Periodically review your financial goals and adjust your SIP contributions if needed to align with your objectives and risk tolerance.

Seek professional advice: If you are unsure about your investment decisions, consider consulting a financial advisor who can provide personalised guidance.