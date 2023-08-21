Snapdeal And Bank Of Baroda Unveil Innovative Credit Card To Elevate UPI Payment Experience

Ever since the facility of UPI payment through the RuPay Credit Card started, its popularity has soared in the market. New Rupay credit cards are being released on the market by banks and fintech firms. But the Snapdeal BoB Credit Card may be a wonderful option for you if you’re looking for a credit card with low fees and rewards on UPI payments. Let us take a look at its cashback, reward points, features, and benefits.

As per reports, this credit card is based on the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI) RuPay network. This card can be used at all online websites and merchant outlets that accept the Rupay Card.

Extra benefits on Snapdeal shopping:

Snapdeal BOB Credit Card is a co-branded credit card. Through this, you get extra benefits on Snapdeal shopping. Reward points are available in addition to the ongoing offers on Snapdeal.

UPI payment facility:

Since this credit card is based on the RuPay network, you will be able to take advantage of the UPI facility through it. This credit card can be linked to selected UPI apps, and you will be able to pay with it by scanning the Merchant UPI QR Code installed at the neighbourhood shop. Right now, owners of RuPay credit cards from 12 banks can link their cards to UPI applications.

Special features of the card:

1. The cardholder gets a Snapdeal voucher worth Rs. 500 within 30 days of card issuance.

2. One can earn 20 reward points every time after debiting Rs. 100 on this credit card using the Snapdeal app or website. (Reward rate: 5 per cent)

3. You get 10 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on online shopping, grocery shopping, and departmental stores through this credit card. (Reward rate: 2.5 per cent)

4. In other categories, you get 4 reward points for every Rs 100 spent on this credit card. (Reward rate: 1 per cent)

5. A fuel surcharge of 1 per cent will not have to be paid on fuel purchases of Rs 400 to Rs 5,000 at petrol pumps with this card.

6. This card has contactless technology, which also allows customers to tap and pay, or make a purchase without first swiping their card, by simply touching on the Point of Sale (POS) machine.

Snapdeal BOB credit card charges: