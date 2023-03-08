SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Attends Ritesh Agarwal's Reception, OYO Founder Touches Feet

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, hosted at five-star Taj Palace in New Delhi. The OYO founder and his wife bent down to touch the Japanese billionaire’s feet and seek his blessings. Ritesh Agarwal, 29, married Geetansha Sood earlier this month.

Masayoshi Son-owned SoftBank is the biggest investor in OYO, which was launched by Agarwal in 2013.

Photos of the event were shared by the wedding planners. They show that Son was all smiles at the reception. The 65-year-old, dressed in a tuxedo, posed next to the newlywed couple.

According to a Bloomberg report, Son’s plan to attend the wedding reception had created complexities for the organisers as the Tokyo-based investor, who increasingly prefers Zoom calls to in-person meetings, had asked for Covid-negative tests from those he was meeting.

During his day-long visit to New Delhi, Masayoshi Son also met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, tweeted a photo of himself and the investor while another picture posted by him had various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho.

In December 2021, Masayoshi Son had said that he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs.

