Sony Says It Takes SEBI Interim Order On Zee’s CEO, MD Over Siphoned Off Funds ‘Seriously’

Sony Pictures Entertainment has taken allegations made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) promoters seriously and is monitoring the situation, said in a statement on Wednesday. This is Sony’s first comment after SEBI’s ban last week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year for alleged active involvement in diverting company funds to the group’s related entities.

“There have been several erroneous press reports recently speculating about the future of Zee’s planned merger with SPNI (Sony Pictures Networks India) following SEBI’s interim order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka. We take very seriously the SEBI interim order and will continue to monitor developments that may affect the deal," Sony Pictures Entertainment said in a statement on June 21.

It was reported that Sony is committed to the merger in its original shape and nothing has changed for SPNI. According to Money Control, legal experts said that Goenka was supposed to be the MD and CEO of the merged entity but if the SEBI order is not changed, then both companies have to propose a new CEO and MD.

Goenka and Chandra have denied the charges and moved the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) asking it to put a stay on the interim order where the matter is pending. SEBI had informed SAT that it found glaring irregularities when they further investigated the bank statements and tracing of the source of the money. The hearing for the matter will be held on June 26.

Additionally, on the same day, the National Company Law Tribunal will be hearing on the Zee-Sony merger matter.