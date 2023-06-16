S&P Global India Is One of India's Top-50 Companies To Work For In 2023: Survey

Great Place To Work India, a global organisation on workplace culture, has recognised S&P Global India as one of India’s best companies to work for, for the third consecutive year. With this, S&P Global India has jumped to 43rd position, progressing 24 ranks from its previous position of 67 in 2022, among India’s Top-100 Companies for 2023.

Great Place To Work, through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, gives companies the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities.

S&P Global India currently has a strength of over 12,500 employees located across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida with a diversity rate of 35 per cent within its workforce.

Nilam Patel, managing director (India operations) of S&P Global, said, “It is such an honour to be ranked as one of India’s best companies to work for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the amasing individuals who make S&P Global India truly exceptional. Our ‘People First’ philosophy enables us to build a more inclusive and equitable culture driven by our core values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity. It is this culture and focus on our people that truly sets us apart."