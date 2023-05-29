Special Rs 75 Coin: What Is Its Price & How Can You Buy It?

Prime Minister on Sunday, May 28, released a special commemorative Rs 75 coin, to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building. According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry, the weight of this coin is around 34.65-35.35 grams.

Why Has Govt Issued Rs 75 Coin?

The Rs 75 special coin has been launched to mark the inauguration of the India Parliament’s new building. One side of the coin shall bear the image of Parliament Complex, and the year ‘2023’ in international numeral below the image. The other side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagri script and ‘INDIA’ in English, it said. The rupee symbol ‘₹’ and denominational value ’75’ in international numeral will also be inscribed below the Lion Capitol.

The composition of the coin is divided into four parts alloy — 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc.

Is It Intended For General Circulation?

Called commemorative coins, these coins are not intended for general circulation. these cannot be used for transactions. Over 150 such commemorative coins have been launched over the years, starting in 1964.

How To Buy Rs 75 Coin and Who Can Buy It?

Anyone can buy this coin. It can be purchased from the government website — www.indiagovtmint.in — using a debit or credit card or demand drafts. Cash and cheque are not accepted for commemorative coins. Also, if you plan to buy more than 10 coins, you must furnish a PAN card.

What Is the Price of a Rs 75 Special Coin?

The price of the coin has not been listed yet. However, according to a Moneycontrol report, Yogesh Singhal, president of the Bullion Jewellers Association, said the material alone cost a minimum of Rs 1,300. To get the actual price at which you can buy this coin, one needs to wait for more government information.