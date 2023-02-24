Home » Business » SpiceJet Posts Rs 107 Crore Profit in December 2022 Quarter

SpiceJet Posts Rs 107 Crore Profit in December 2022 Quarter

Spicejet says despite a big jump in passenger traffic, its business continued to be impacted by high fuel prices and depreciating rupee

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, SpiceJet's net profit stood at Rs 221 crore, excluding forex adjustment. (File photo/IANS)
In the third quarter of the current fiscal, SpiceJet's net profit stood at Rs 221 crore, excluding forex adjustment. (File photo/IANS)

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday reported a higher net profit of Rs 107 crore in the three months ended December 2022, helped by better performance in passenger and cargo businesses. The carrier had a net profit of Rs 23.28 crore in the year-ago period.

“Despite a big jump in passenger traffic, business continued to be impacted by high fuel prices and depreciating rupee," it said in a release.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the airline’s net profit stood at Rs 221 crore, excluding forex adjustment and the corresponding figure in the same period a year ago was at Rs 20 crore. Revenues of SpiceJet rose to Rs 2,794 crore in the latest quarter under review compared to Rs 2,679 crore in the year-ago period.

“The profits have been driven by a strong performance in both our passenger and cargo businesses. There are renewed signs of recovery and some very positive developments and restructuring initiatives in the immediate offing that would significantly strengthen and deleverage our balance sheet." “Air travel has come roaring back touching newer heights… we look forward to a robust and exciting 2023," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Shares of the airline surged nearly 13 per cent to Rs 39.90 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 24, 2023, 17:44 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 17:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023

+29PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About