Sri Lanka To Cambodia, 5 Countries With Favourable Exchange Rates For Indian Rupee

Planning a trip abroad can be expensive, especially for Indian travellers due to the relatively weaker currency. However, there are several countries where the Indian Rupee holds a higher value, making them budget-friendly destinations. Let’s explore these countries where you can enjoy a fulfilling travel experience without straining your wallet.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka, India’s neighbouring country, offers excellent value for Indian travellers. With an exchange rate of 1 Indian Rupee to 3.80 Sri Lankan Rupees, you can explore this beautiful island nation while keeping your costs low. From spiritual caves to captivating cultural experiences, Sri Lanka has much to offer within a reasonable budget, making it an ideal choice for a nearby getaway.

Japan: Despite being a developed country, Japan provides an advantageous exchange rate for Indian travellers. With 1 Indian Rupee equivalent to 1.69 Japanese Yen, you can experience the unique blend of traditional and modern attractions in this fascinating destination. Discover awe-inspiring shrines, breathtaking national parks, and iconic skyscrapers while enjoying the benefits of favourable currency exchange.

Indonesia: Indonesia is another country where the Indian Rupee holds a significant advantage. With an exchange rate of 1 Indian Rupee to 183.26 Indonesian Rupiah, you can indulge in the beauty of tropical beaches, majestic volcanoes, and rich historical and religious sites. Whether you choose Bali, Jakarta, or other Indonesian gems, this diverse country offers an affordable and captivating travel experience.