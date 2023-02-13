State Governments Auction 133 Mineral Blocks To Private Companies In 5 Years

A total of 133 mineral blocks have been auctioned by various state governments to private companies during the last five years. Approval of the central government was conveyed to the various state governments for 16 proposals for reservation of area under Section 17A of the MMDR Act 1957 in favour of government companies, according to an official statement.

“The Mines and Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 was amended with effect from 12.01.2015 whereby auction regime was introduced for grant of mineral concessions to bring in greater transparency and remove discretion at all levels in grant of mineral concessions. The auction is carried out by the respective state governments. In addition to auction, mineral concessions are also granted to the Government companies through area reservation as per Section 17A of the MMDR Act 1957," the mines ministry said in the statement.

A total of 19,267.47 hectares of forest land has been diverted due to mining activities in the past five years, according to the information received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

