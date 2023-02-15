Home » Business » State-Owned Banks Write Off Rs 29,000-Crore Bad Loans In December 2022 Quarter: Report

State-Owned Banks Write Off Rs 29,000-Crore Bad Loans In December 2022 Quarter: Report

The NPA write-offs by public sector banks in April-December 2022 were Rs 81,000 crore, which were lower than the Rs 90,000 crore in the year-ago period

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Banks' net NPAs declined 32 per cent to Rs 1.15 lakh crore at the end of December 2022.
Banks' net NPAs declined 32 per cent to Rs 1.15 lakh crore at the end of December 2022.

State-owned banks wrote off bad loans worth Rs 29,000 crore in the December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23), higher as compared with Rs 23,000 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as part of a clean-up exercise, according to a CARE Ratings report.

The write-offs by public sector banks (PSBs) in April-December 2022 were Rs 81,000 crore, which were lower than the Rs 90,000 crore in the year-ago period, CARE Ratings said.

Sanjay Agarwal, senior director of CARE Ratings, said a lot of it was driven by regulations, and assets that had 100 per cent provision coverage were written off. There is recovery happening over the years.

Advertisement

State-owned Bank of India wrote off Rs 2,522 crore in the the December 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 1,883 crore in the previous quarter. However, the write-offs were much lower than the Rs 4,900 crore in Q3FY22.

RELATED NEWS

Banks’ net NPAs declined 32 per cent to Rs 1.15 lakh crore at the end of December 2022 and sequentially they dropped from Rs 1.28 lakh crore at the end of September 2022.

In December 2022, the RBI said banks’ gross NPA ratio has fallen to a sever-year low of 5 per cent and the banking system remains sound and well-capitalised. In the 26th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI also said the global economy is facing formidable headwinds with recessionary risks looming large.

The interplay of multiple shocks has resulted in tightened financial conditions and heightened volatility in financial markets, it had pointed out.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 11:35 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 11:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About