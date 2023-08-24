Stay On Budget: Know These 5 Apps To Track Your Expenses

Keeping track of your expenses has become an important task for maintaining financial stability. Recognising where your money goes and how much you’re spending is the foundation for sound financial management, enabling you to pinpoint areas where you can save. Fortunately, the digital age has brought us quite a few innovative tools to help us manage our finances more efficiently. Expense tracker apps are among the most convenient and effective solutions for taking control of your spending habits.

Let’s take a look at five expense tracker apps that can empower you to make smarter financial decisions and achieve your money-related goals.

Expensify

Expensify is a great app with a focus on business and travel expenses. While it’s often used by professionals to track work-related costs, it can also be beneficial for personal use. Expensify streamlines the expense reporting process, allowing you to scan receipts, track mileage, and create detailed expense reports. For personal use, Expensify can help you meticulously track spending during trips or other special occasions.

Wallet: Budget & Money Manager

Wallet app enables you to plan your budget and monitor expenses, empowering you to maintain control and work towards your future aspirations. You can make your own categories and subcategories for your expenses and sync your data across all your devices. It also shares useful blogs and articles about spending and how to save money.

Spending Tracker

Spending Tracker is the easiest and most user-friendly expense manager app. The app has straightforward sections that help you sort out your expenses, and you don’t need to put categories inside other categories. With Spending Tracker, you can learn about your spending habits and find ways to save money.

Money Manager Expense & Budget

The Money Manager App is a free application for monitoring your spending, letting you sort your expenses by day, week, month, or year. It helps you keep an eye on your income, expenses, and how much you have saved. This app gives you details about your spending patterns, enables you to set a spending limit, and lets you attach notes. There’s also a separate section for keeping track of your assets and liabilities.

Mint: Budget & Track Bills