Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty Signals a Tepid Start; Dharmaj IPO Share Listing Today

“Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears" RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum". In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening. Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength."- VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services