Stricter Measures For Kerala's Dying In Harness Scheme, 25% Salary Deductions For Violations

In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala government unveiled its plans to enforce stricter measures regarding the welfare of dependents under the Dying in Harness scheme. The scheme provides support to the families of deceased government employees. To ensure the well-being of dependents, the government has decided to take disciplinary actions against employees who neglect their responsibilities.

Under the new measures, employees benefiting from the Dying in Harness scheme will be held accountable for the safety and needs of other dependents of the deceased. Neglecting these responsibilities will result in a 25% deduction from the employee’s monthly basic salary. The deducted amount will be reallocated to support other eligible dependents, guaranteeing their financial security.

If an employee fails to fulfill their duties, such as providing provisions for food, shelter, healthcare, and general care to other dependents, a complaint can be filed against them with the designated authority. Once the complaint is verified and validated, the employee will face a 25% deduction from their basic salary. The deducted amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the remaining dependents, ensuring their welfare.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), employees who are dissatisfied with the investigation conducted by the Tehsildar have the option to appeal to the District Collector within three months. The decision made by the District Collector will be considered final in such cases. It should be noted that dependents eligible for family pensions will not be entitled to security benefits.

The government emphasizes that individuals employed under the Dying in Harness scheme are responsible for safeguarding their dependents who receive Social Security Pension and Pension from Welfare Fund Boards, as outlined in the release.