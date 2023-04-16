Success Story Of McDonald's: From $366 First Day Sale To Global Footprint Of Billions In Revenue

McDonald’s is one of the largest and recognisable fast-food chains in the world, with over 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The journey of this business is filled with several interesting facts that might make someone wonder how a small burger they are eating today has a very long and dynamic past. The company remains a major player in the fast-food industry, with a strong global brand and a loyal customer base.

Currently, the food-giant registers huge numbers in terms of sales and revenue. But do you know what was the first day sales of McDonald’s?

Well, the company reported close to $9 billion of sales by company-operated restaurants in 2022. The year saw revenues from franchised restaurants stood at around $14 billion. These numbers certainly speak about the volume of the company, but, do you know, the first day sales was $366.12 on April 15, 1955, when McDonald’s opened its first franchise on this day.

Check the complete timeline to deep dive into the history;

The Story: McDonald Brothers

As per the timeline given on the official website of McDonald’s, brothers Dick and Mac McDonald moved to California to seek opportunities they felt unavailable in New England.

Failing in the movie business, they subsequently proved successful in operating drive-in restaurants.

In 1948 they took a risk by streamlining their operations and introducing their Speedee Service System featuring 15 cent hamburgers.

The restaurant’s success led the brothers to begin franchising their concept—nine becoming operating restaurants.

At the San Bernardino location, Dick and Mac McDonald perfected their Speedee Service System featuring a limited menu including fifteen cent hamburgers, shakes and fries. The brothers sold 14 franchises of which 10 became operating restaurants not including their original location in San Bernardino.

Ray Kroc

A native Chicagoan, Ray Kroc left high school after his sophomore year to join the World War One Red Cross Ambulance Corps.

The war ended before his unit was sent overseas with Ray returning home to earn a living as a musician and later selling paper cups. In 1939, he became the exclusive distributor of the Multimixer (a milkshake mixing machine). He visited the McDonald brothers in 1954 which led to him becoming their franchise agent.

In 1955, Kroc opened the first McDonald’s east of the Mississippi river.

Timeline

1940 - McDonald’s Is Founded

Dick and Mac McDonald open McDonald’s Bar-B-Q restaurant on Fourteenth and E streets in San Bernardino, California. It is a typical drive-in featuring a large menu and car hop service.

1948

The McDonald brothers shut down their restaurant for three months for alterations. In December it reopened as a self-service drive-in restaurant. The menu is reduced to nine items: hamburger, cheeseburger, soft drinks, milk, coffee, potato chips and a slice of pie. The staple of the menu is the 15 cent hamburger.

1949

French Fries replace potato chips and debut Triple Thick Milkshakes on the McDonald’s menu.

1954

Multimixer salesman Ray Kroc visits McDonald’s in San Bernardino intending to sell the brothers more Multimixers. The 52 year old Kroc is fascinated by the operation. He learns from the brothers that they are looking for a nationwide franchising agent. He has an epiphany and is determined that his future would be in hamburgers.

1955 - The First McDonald’s Opens

Kroc opened his first McDonald’s in Des Plaines, Illinois on April 15. The attention-getting red and white tiled building with the Golden Arches was designed by architect Stanley Meston in 1953. First day sales were $366.12.

1956

Fred Turner, future McDonald’s Chairman is hired to work as a counter man for the Des Plaines McDonald’s. He would soon become the head of McDonald’s Operations defining the quality, service and cleanliness that continue to this day.

1961

Hamburger University opens in the basement of the Elk Grove Village, Illinois, McDonald’s restaurant. Graduates receive Bachelor of Hamburgerology degrees.

1965

The Filet-O-Fish sandwich was the first item added to the national menu. Created by Lou Groen, McDonald’s Cincinnati franchisee to help build volume in the predominantly Roman Catholic community in which his store was located.

1968

The Big Mac, developed by Owner/Operator Jim Delligatti of Pittsburgh, is added to the national menu.

1973

The Quarter Pounder and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese are added to the menu.

1974

The first Ronald McDonald House opens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1973, Fred Hill, a football player with the Philadelphia Eagles, had the need for such a facility at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, where his child was being treated for leukemia. Hill’s dilemma led to the first Ronald McDonald House.

1975

The Egg McMuffin, created by Owner/Operator Herb Peterson of Santa Barbara, California is added to the national menu.

1983

Chicken McNuggets are introduced into all domestic U.S. restaurants.

1984

Ray Kroc, Founder and Senior Chairman of the Board of McDonald’s Corporation, died on January 14.

1990

On January 31, the first McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow opened. Located in Pushkin Square, more than 30,000 customers were served on opening day.

1993

The world’s first McCafé opens in Melbourne, Victoria Australia.

1995

McFlurry Desserts, invented by Ron McLellan, O/O Canada are added to McDonald’s Canada menu.

2002

McDonald’s published its first ever Social Responsibility Report on April 15, 2002.

2003

McDonald’s first global ad campaign, “I’m lovin’ it" was launched in Munich, Germany on September 2.

2015

McDonald’s USA launched All Day Breakfast.

2017

Global McDelivery Day is celebrated on July 26 to support the global launch of McDelivery with UberEATS.

2020

McDonald’s opens its first net zero-designed restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort, which creates enough renewable energy on-site to cover 100% of its energy needs on a net annual basis.

