Sunny Deol's Bungalow NOT ON SALE, Says Bank of Baroda A Day After E-Auction Notice

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has withdrawn the process to auction a villa owned by Gadar 2 actor and sitting BJP MP Sunny Deol due to “technical reasons". The move comes a day after the bank put out a public notice to auction the villa in order to recover Rs 56 crore dues from Sunny Deol.

The Gurdaspur MP has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from Bank of Baroda since December 2022.

Sunny Deol’s latest movie Gadar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week.

In a notice on Monday, Bank of Baroda said the e-auction notice published on August 20 stands withdrawn due to “technical reason".

In the notice, the bank said, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049."

In a public notice on Sunday, the state-owned bank had said it would e-auction ‘Sunny Villa’ in the Juhu area of the city on September 25. The reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore was fixed for the auction by Bank of Baroda, which has attached the property. It had also fixed an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.

Apart from Sunny Villa, the 599.44 square metre property also houses Sunny Sounds, which is owned by the Deols, and is the corporate guarantor to the loan, while Sunny’s actor-politician father Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt, according to the auction notice.

The notice had further said the Deols had the option of clearing the dues of the bank to prevent the auction, under the provisions of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.