Trends :Byju's RaidsKotak Mahindra Bank Q4Forex ReservesMankind IPO7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Swiggy Begins Levying 'Platform Fee' From Users On All Food Orders; Check Details

Swiggy Begins Levying 'Platform Fee' From Users On All Food Orders; Check Details

The additional charge of Rs 2 per order, will remain the same irrespective of the order value and is initially being rolled out for users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 16:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Swiggy's plaform fee has not become effective in cities like Delhi and Mumbai yet. (File Photo)
Swiggy's plaform fee has not become effective in cities like Delhi and Mumbai yet. (File Photo)

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has now started charging all users a “platform fee" of Rs 2 per food order in order to control its costs. The additional charge, which will remain the same irrespective of the order value, is initially being rolled out for customers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The charges have not become effective in cities like Delhi and Mumbai yet, as per a Moneycontrol report. The platform fee, which is applicable only on food delivery, is currently not applicable to Instamart deliveries.

A Swiggy spokesperson said,The platform fee is a nominal flat fee charged on food orders. This fee helps us operate and improve our platform and enhance app features to deliver a seamless app experience."

Advertisement

The primary reason behind the move is the slowdown in the delivery business. “The company was no exception," said Swiggy’s chief executive and co-founder Sriharsha Majety in an email to employees which mentioned the company slashing 380 jobs.

“The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections (along with many peer companies globally)….While our cash reserves allow us to be fundamentally well positioned to weather harsh circumstances, we cannot make this a crutch and must continue identifying efficiencies to secure our long-term," the email read.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 28, 2023, 15:27 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 16:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures