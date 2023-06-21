Systematic Investment Plan: What Happens When SIPs Aren't Paid On Time

SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is a method of investing money in a mutual fund, where the investor chooses a scheme and invests a fixed amount of their choice regularly. It is a popular choice among investors due to its flexibility and potential for good returns.

However, it is crucial to have sufficient funds in your bank account to ensure timely payment. When you opt for SIP, the stockbroker sends a request to the bank, and the amount is automatically debited from your account as per your authorization.

But what happens if you fail to pay the SIP on time? Let’s explore the consequences. Typically, missing a single SIP payment in a month does not incur any penalty. However, if you fail to make payments for four consecutive months, your chosen SIP plan will be automatically cancelled. This change was implemented as per the revised policy, extending the cancellation tenure from three to four months.

Cancellation of your SIP means you will no longer be able to invest further in your chosen plan. However, upon maturity, you can withdraw the invested amount, albeit with the possibility of receiving lower returns compared to your original plan.