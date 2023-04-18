Taati Munjalu Aka Ice Apples Are Ruling Summer Fruit Markets In Visakhapatnam

The summer season is considered to be dreadful for people living in the coastal regions. The scorching heat of the Sun accompanied by extreme humidity, leading to profuse sweating makes our lives quite terrible. At such times, when we have to step outside for work, a glass of coconut water, lime soda, and other refreshing drinks rejuvenates us, making us heave a sigh of relief. Apart from fruit juices, solid fruits like watermelon are also much-loved items among the masses. Watermelons are in high demand during summer as the fruit has cooling properties.

Now, to give tough competition to watermelons, another special fruit named Taati Munjalu or ice apples has arrived. Earlier, one of the major disadvantages of this deliciously refreshing, water-filled fruit was that Taati Munjalu was found in rural areas, but not in urban regions. Now, Taati Munjalu is available everywhere.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, these ice apples have become one of the most sought-after summer fruits. People are flocking to the roadside vendors to have it and get rid of the exhaustion caused by the rising temperatures.

Some local vendors, named Nagaraju Golugonda Mandal, have lamented that with the arrival of Taati Munjalu, the demand for another summer special fruit called Tatikaya has decreased. Taati Munjalu has taken over the market of Tatikaya, becoming the best-seller in Visakhapatnam.

The vendors have added that even after sitting at the same spot from morning till evening no customers are buying Tatikayas.

Needless to mention the water-infused ice apples have been doing good in business in Andhra Pradesh. Vendors, who are selling Taati Munjalu instead of other summer fruits like Tatikayas, are in fact earning good in numbers. Family members of the Taati Munjalu seller first pluck the fruit from the tree and sell them throughout the day. Presently, a dozen Taati Munjalus are sold at Rs 50. By the evening, the vendor earns approximately Rs 1,000.

