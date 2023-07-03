Taiwan's Top Tech Firms To Ditch China And Set Up Their Production Hubs In India

Taiwanese technology firms have made a significant decision to relocate their manufacturing bases to India, signalling a strategic move in response to growing tensions with China. This development has attracted widespread attention as Taiwanese companies seek to diversify their supply chains and mitigate potential risks associated with the uncertain geopolitical landscape. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the evolving dynamics between Taiwan, China, and India, with implications that extend beyond the realm of technology and manufacturing.

Kao Shien-Quey, Taiwan’s National Development deputy minister, mentioned that there are huge opportunities for collaboration between the capitals of Taipei and New Delhi, specifically in the area of emerging and critical technologies, which also includes the manufacturing of electronic equipment and semiconductors. They are looking at India as a key destination for Taiwanese technology, which will play a huge role in building up their global supply chains. He also mentioned that Foxconn, situated in Taiwan, has launched one iPhone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, and they are planning to set up another manufacturing plant in Karnataka as well. The bilateral trade between Taiwan and India has grown from 2 Arab dollars in 2006 to 8.9 Arab dollars in 2021.