Home » Business » Taking A Short-Term Loan? Check Out The Risks Involved Here

Taking A Short-Term Loan? Check Out The Risks Involved Here

These loans are primarily unsecured which means that you don’t need to pledge any collateral against them.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 17:17 IST

Delhi, India

Banks often impose penalties if you fail to pay your EMI on time which could worsen your financial burden.
Banks often impose penalties if you fail to pay your EMI on time which could worsen your financial burden.

Dealing with an urgent need for money can be quite challenging for many. This is when most of us opt for loans to tide over the financial crisis. A short-term loan is among the popular options to get emergency funds. These loans are primarily unsecured which means that you don’t need to pledge any collateral against them. Such loans are called short-term loans because mostly, they need to be paid off within six to eighteen months which is a shorter repayment tenure as compared to other loans.

Besides the cash crunch, short-term loans are also obtained for meeting business capital needs. While getting such loans may be easy, it is important to know the risks associated with them. Below are certain points you must consider before opting for a short-term loan.

Advertisement

Higher interest rates

The ease of getting a short-term loan comes with a higher interest rate than other loans. Because they are unsecured and have short repayment tenure, lenders consider them high-risk and often charge high-interest rates. Hence, it is crucial to first assess your needs and then apply for a short-term loan.

RELATED NEWS

Penalties and charges

Banks often impose penalties if you fail to pay your EMI on time which could worsen your financial burden. Some charges like processing fees are also involved in obtaining a short-term loan. If you wish to repay your loan before the due date, then this could also attract some penalties from the lender. It is advised to go through the terms and conditions before finalising a short-term loan.

High EMIs

Advertisement

Short-term loans need to be paid off within months and thus, the EMI amount is higher, especially when you have borrowed a large amount. Making a big payment every month can be difficult for some. Also, failure to pay an EMI within the due date can affect your credit score and in turn, the chances of getting loans in future.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: March 15, 2023, 17:17 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 17:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About