Tanla Platforms Limited Shares Rise From Rs 30 To Rs 684 In 5 Years

To make money through investments in the stock market, one has to be patient and wait longer than expected to make good returns on their money. In the last few years, several stocks have proven to be multi-baggers and helped their investors enjoy hefty returns. One of them was the Tanla Platforms Shares that gave a return of more than 15,445% in a 10-year-long tenure.

The Tanla Platforms shares have provided returns of more than 1,700% in the last five years and concluded for Rs. 684.50 on Tueday. Following the quarterly results in March, brokers have expressed optimism about this multi-bagger stock.

As per a Business Today report, HDFC Securities has issued a buy rating on this stock, along with a price target of Rs. 1,050, which is 53% above the closing price on Tuesday. The brokerage company is optimistic about the Tanla platform business and expects the company’s business to gain from margin recovery.

Back in June 2018, this stock was priced at Rs. 30, but currently, after five years, it has surged to Rs. 684. Despite the rise, the stock is still trading at 55% lower than its last 52-week high of Rs. 1,509.05 per share, reached on April 28, 2022.

Tanla Platforms Limited was initiated in 1999 and became the first company to introduce and implement A2P SMSC in India. At present, the firm processes over 800 billion interactions per year, with nearly 63% of India’s A2P SMS traffic being processed through Trubloq, which is owned by Tanla Platforms Limited. The company’s primary office is located in Hyderabad and is engaged in mobile VAS, software development, and property development. Tanla’s shares are listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Tanla Platforms Limited recorded a net profit of INR 120.30 crore during the quarter that ended in March 2023, which indicates a 14.43% decline as compared to INR 140.60 crore during the same quarter of the previous year. Uday Reddy, who is the CEO and Founder Chairman of Tanla Platforms Limited, stated that the company’s innovation engine has provided over 20% growth in the overall profits of the platform business for 11 successive quarters, and they are in a favourable position for growth in the upcoming years.

