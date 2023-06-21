Tata Motors Finance Extends Rs 25 Crore Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance (TMF), one of India’s leading automotive financiers, has partnered with BluSmart Mobility, India’s first and leading EV ride-hailing service, and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, to facilitate the expansion of its fleet and operations in Delhi NCR. The said credit facility is offered in the form of an umbrella financing cum lease solution that will enable BluSmart to expand its fleet by 200 EVs.

The signing ceremony, which marks a significant milestone, was attended by distinguished individuals including Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-Founder of BluSmart and Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance; Anand Bang – Chief Operating Officer; Surinder Kamboj – Business Head Passenger Vehicles, alongside other dignitaries, and stakeholders from Tata Motors Finance, and BluSmart Mobilty.