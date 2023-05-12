Trends :Stocks To WatchFuel Prices In IndiaEPFOBank Loans7th Pay Commission
Tata Motors Posts Consolidated Net Profit at Rs 5,408 Crore in Q4

Tata Motors' total revenue from operations stand at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78.439 crore in the year-ago period

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, India

For the year ended March 31, 2023, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,414 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore in FY22. (Photo: IANS)
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78.439 crore in the year-ago period, it added. On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review as against Rs 413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,414 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore in FY22. Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,45,967 crore in the period under review as against Rs 2,78,454 crore in 2021-22 fiscal.

Shares of the company ended 0.78 per cent down at Rs 515.65 apiece on the BSE.

first published: May 12, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated: May 12, 2023, 17:30 IST
