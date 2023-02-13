Home » Business » Tata Set To Post Highest-Ever Growth, Growth Likely To Be 20% In FY23: Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Set To Post Highest-Ever Growth, Growth Likely To Be 20% In FY23: Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran

While Tata's portfolio of businesses has its own cycles, the group's combined profit and cash flows are very strong, says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 16:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. (File Photo)
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. (File Photo)

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company is set to record the highest growth in its history and its overall annual growth is expected to be roughly 20 per cent in 2022-23. He said this in an interview with Economic Times. He also said that the company’s combined profit and cash flows are very strong.

“Tata Group companies are recording robust growth across the board and its overall annual growth is expected to be roughly 20 per cent in 2022-23, which is significant for a group of our size. While our portfolio of businesses has their own cycles, the group’s combined profit and cash flows are very strong… We are also happy that the group has achieved its stated goals - each of the traditional businesses will fund its own growth through internal accruals," Chandrasekaran said this in the interview.

N Chandrasekaran, who took charge as the first non-Tata chairman in 2017, was reappointed as Tata Sons Chairman after the company’s board meeting on February 11.

Advertisement

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," said Chandrasekaran on his reappointment.

RELATED NEWS

Tata Steel and Tata Power are investing over $10 billion around Rs 82,500 crore each, while together Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover will invest $25 billion around Rs 2.06 lakh crore over the next five years, reported according to the ET report.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: February 13, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 16:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend

+43PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Salman Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About