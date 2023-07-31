Over 11 lakh ITRs have been filed so far on the last date of ITR today, July 31, and 3.39 lakh income tax returns have been filed in within an hour in the morning. So far, over 6.24 crore ITRs have been filed so far for the assessment year 2023-24, out of these around 5.3 crore ITRs have been verified. Can you verify your ITR after July 31?

According to a tax practitioner, “If you have filed your ITR, you have to verify it within 30 days. Earlier, it used to be 120 days, which was changed to 30 days in August 2022. If you file your ITR today, the ITR needs to be verified within 30 days, failing which will reject your ITR."

ITRs can be e-verified here.

Methods To E-Verify Your ITR

One of the most convenient methods of verification is e-verification, which allows instant verification of an income tax return. There are several ways to e-verify your ITR, each offering its advantages.

Through Aadhaar OTP: The first method is e-verification through Aadhaar OTP. To use this method, log in to your Income Tax e-filing account and navigate to the e-file tab. Select the option for Income Tax Return and click on E-Verify Return. Enter the Aadhaar OTP and click on Continue to complete the process.

Through Net Banking: Another option is e-verification through Net Banking. Choose the “through net banking" option and select your bank. You will be redirected to the net banking login page where you need to enter your credentials. Once logged in, choose the option to verify your return and you will be directed to the e-filing portal. Click on verify on the respective ITR form to complete the process.

Through Demat Account: If you have a Demat account, you can opt for e-verification through it. A generated Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be sent to your mobile number and email ID. On the e-verify page, select DeMat Account and enter the EVC. Click on the e-verify button to complete the process.

Through ATM: E-verification through the bank ATM is another method. Insert your ATM card, enter your ATM pin, and select the option to generate an EVC for Income Tax Filing. An EVC will be sent to your registered email and phone number. Log in to your e-filing account, select the option that the EVC is already there, and verify it.