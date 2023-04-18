Are You Filing ITR? Know What Is Form 26AS And Online Steps To Get Tax Credit Statement

Income Tax Return: Form 26AS is a consolidated tax credit statement that contains details of all the taxes deducted or collected on behalf of a taxpayer by deductors or collectors and deposited with the government. It includes details of tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), advance tax, self-assessment tax, and other tax payments.

It is a crucial document for taxpayers as it helps them in filing their income tax returns correctly and ensures that they receive credit for the taxes paid. Taxpayers can view and download their Form 26AS from the income tax e-filing website using their PAN card number.

What Is Form 26AS?

According to the Income Tax Department, Form 26AS is a form issued under Rule 114-I​​, wherein the following information related to taxpayer is published:

Information relating to:

TDS and TCS;

Specified Financial Transactions (SFT);

Payment of taxes;

Demand and refund;

Pending proceedings;

Completed proceedings;

Information received from any officer, authority or body performing any functions under any law or information received under an agreement referred under section 90 or section 90A;

Relating to GST return;

Foreign remittance reported in Form 15CC;

Information in Annexure-II of the Form 24Q of the last quarter

Information in ITR of other taxpayer

Interest on Income Tax Refund;

Information in Form 61/61A where PAN could be populated;

Off Market Transactions Reported by Depository/Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA);

Information about dividend reported by Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA);

Information about purchase of mutual fund reported by Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA); and

Information received from any other person to the extent it may be deemed fit in the interest of the revenue.

Check the following steps to view or download the Form-26AS from e-Filing portal:

Step 1: Login to ‘e-Filing’ Portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Account’ menu, click ‘View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)’ link.

Step 3: Read the disclaimer, click ‘Confirm’ and the user will be redirected to TDS-CPC Portal.

Step 4: In the TDS-CPC Portal, Agree the acceptance of usage. Click ‘Proceed’.

Step 5: Click ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)’

Step 6: Select the ‘Assessment Year’ and ‘View type’ (HTML, Text or PDF)

Step 7: Click ‘View / Download’

