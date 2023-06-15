GST Council To Conduct 50th Meeting On July 11 In New Delhi

The 50th GST Council meeting will be conducted on July 11, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The GST Council, which is headed by the Union finance minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs, is the apex decision-making body for indirect taxes in India.

“The 50th meeting of the GST Council will be held on 11th July, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," the GST Council said in a tweet on Thursday.

In the 50th meeting, the GST Council is likely to discuss the issue of GST on cement. Apart from this, it is also expected to take up the matter of the GST rate to be levied on online gaming.

The Council is also expected to clear the operational framework of the GST appellate tribunal. The 49th GST Council meeting in February accepted the report of a panel of state ministers to set up GST Appellate Tribunals with some modifications. The tribunal will deal with tax disputes and streamline resolution.

A 4-member appellate tribunal is proposed to be set up in each state to streamline and expedite the dispute resolution process with regard to goods and services tax (GST). Each state appellate tribunal would have two technical members (one officer each from the centre and states) and two judicial members.

There will also be a national appellate tribunal, which would be set up in Delhi, and comprise one judicial member and one technical member.