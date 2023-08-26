Trends :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » business » Tax » Income Tax Department Gets Revamped Website: CBDT Launches User-Friendly Interface

Income Tax Department Gets Revamped Website: CBDT Launches User-Friendly Interface

The revamped website has been redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout.

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 13:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The website also has a 'Mega Menu' for content, with new features, and functionalities.
The website also has a 'Mega Menu' for content, with new features, and functionalities.

The income tax department on Saturday launched a revamped website with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), at Udaipur.

“In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its National website ‘www.incometaxindia.gov.in’ with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules," the CBDT said in a statement.

The revamped website has been redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout.

The website also has a ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.

For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

The new functionalities allow users to compare different Acts, sections, rules, and tax treaties. All relevant content on the site is now tagged with Income Tax sections for easy navigation.

    • Further, dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tool tips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily.

    The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance, the CBDT added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 26, 2023, 13:33 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 13:33 IST
