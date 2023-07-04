Income Tax Due Dates In July: ITR Filing, TDS And TCS, Check All Details Here

Income Tax Dates July, 2023: Having knowledge of the important dates pertaining to taxation is essential for taxpayers in order to prevent penalties, effectively handle their finances, meet filing deadlines, and remain informed about any modifications in tax laws and regulations. Timely filing of tax returns also enables taxpayers to evade swiftly accumulating penalties and interest charges.

By comprehending the deadlines for tax payments, including advance tax payments and self-assessment tax payments, taxpayers can strategically plan their finances and steer clear of any legal or financial repercussions.

Furthermore, keeping up-to-date with any revisions in tax laws and regulations is crucial for adhering to them accurately. In summary, being aware of the key dates associated with taxes empowers taxpayers to maintain compliance with tax laws, avoid financial and legal consequences, and proficiently manage their finances.

Here’s a list of all the important tax-related dates for the month of July.

Due Dates For July 2023

According to the tax calendar given on the official website of the Income Tax Department, following are the important dates for the month of July 2023;

July 7, 2023

​Due date for deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of June, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan

​Due date for deposit of TDS for the period April 2023 to June 2023 when Assessing Officer has permitted quarterly deposit of TDS under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H

July 15, 2023

​​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of May, 2023

​​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of May, 2023

​​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194M in the month of May, 2023​

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194S in the month of May, 2023. Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

​Quarterly statement in respect of foreign remittances (to be furnished by authorized dealers) in Form No. 15CC for quarter ending June, 2023

​Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending 30 June, 2023​

​Upload the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending June, 2023

​Due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of June, 2023

July 30, 2023