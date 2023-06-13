Income Tax AIS App: Step-By-Step Guide To Know TDS, TCS And Other Details On Mobile

The Income Tax Department in March had launched a mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). The mobile application is provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store.

The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, Other Information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS.

AIS For Taxpayer App Download

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

Steps To Register On AIS for Taxpayer App

After downloading the app from Google Play or App Stores, taxpayers need to enter their PAN number and date of birth.

You will be asked to authenticate with the OTP sent to the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal.

You can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

Now click on ‘Annual Information Statement (AIS)’, which will be displayed once you enter the 4-digit access PIN.

Once you click on AIS, you can chose the financial year to check the details

Once FY is selected, you can see ‘Taxpayer Information System’ and AIS.

If you click on TIS, you can see details of your salary, mutual funds etc.

If you click on AIS, you will see five options; TDS/TCS Information, SFT Information, Payment of taxes, Demand & Refund and Other Information.

Select the correct option to view the details

How Can You View Annual Information Statement On The Web Portal?

You can access the Annual Information Statement functionality by following below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Login to URL https://www.incometax.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on “Annual Information Statement (AIS)" under the “Services" tab from the e-filing portal after successful login on the e-filing portal.

Step 3: Click on the AIS tab, on the homepage.

Step 4: Select the relevant FY and click on AIS tile to view the Annual Information Statement.