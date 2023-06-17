Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHome Loan RatesPension
Income Tax Payment: Now 25 Banks Available For E-Pay Tax Service; Check List Here

Income Tax Payment: Now 25 Banks Available For E-Pay Tax Service; Check List Here

E-Pay Tax is a convenient and secure way to pay taxes.

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 18:00 IST

New Delhi, India

To use E-Pay Tax, taxpayers must first create an account on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

Income Tax Payment Online: E-Pay Tax is a service offered by the Income Tax Department of India that allows taxpayers to pay their taxes online through a variety of channels, including net banking, debit card, over the counter, NEFT, and RTGS. The service is available through a network of authorised banks, which can be found on the Income Tax Department’s website.

To use E-Pay Tax, taxpayers must first create an account on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/). Once an account has been created, taxpayers can generate a challan number for their tax payment. The challan number can then be used to make a payment through any of the authorised channels.

Also Read: Effortless ITR Filing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Register On Income Tax Portal

List of banks for tax payments available at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal.

DCB Bank is the latest entrant in the E-Pay Tax service and is now enabled with over the counter and net banking options.

Check full list of 25 banks;

  1. Axis Bank
  2. Bank of Baroda
  3. Bank of India
  4. Bank of Maharashtra
  5. Canara Bank
  6. Central Bank of India
  7. City Union Bank
  8. DCB Bank
  9. Federal Bank
  10. HDFC Bank
  11. ICICI Bank
  12. IDBI Bank
  13. Indian Bank
  14. Indian Overseas Bank
  15. IndusInd Bank
  16. Jammu & Kashmir Bank
  17. Karur Vysya Bank
  18. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  19. Punjab National Bank
  20. Punjab & Sind Bank
  21. RBL Bank
  22. State Bank of India
  23. South Indian Bank
  24. UCO Bank
  25. Union Bank

To make an E-Pay Tax payment, follow these steps:

    • Go to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.
    • Click on the “E-Pay Tax" tab.
    • Enter your PAN number, mobile number/password.
    • Select the challan number for your tax payment.
    • Enter the amount of your tax payment
    • Select the payment method you want to use.
    • Click on the “Pay Tax" button.

    E-Pay Tax is a convenient and secure way to pay taxes. It eliminates the need to stand in line at a tax collection centre and reduces the risk of losing a physical check or money order. Taxpayers who use E-Pay Tax can also track their payment history and download a receipt for their records.

