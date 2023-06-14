ITR-3 Online Form Is Live Now! Know Who Can Use It For Filing Income Tax Return FY 2022-23

Even as the ITR season is going on for the financial year 2022-23, the income tax department as now enable the online ITR-3 form with already-filled data. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 online forms were already enabled earlier by the income tax department, with the deadline being July 31, 2023. ITR-3 is filed by professionals.

Who Can File ITR 3 Form?

The ITR-3 form is for an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family who is having income under the head “profits or gains of business or profession" and who is not eligible to file Form ITR‐1 (Sahaj), ITR‐2 or ITR‐4 (Sugam).

How to File ITR-3?

Advertisement

You need to visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal. Login into your account and choose ITR-3 form for filing your ITR.

ITR-3: What Documents Are Needed?

The documents required to file ITR-3 are PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, Form 16 (if applicable), investments details, and books of accounts.

What Are the Other ITR Forms?

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.