Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » business » Tax » ITR-3 Online Form Is Live Now! Know Who Can Use It For Filing Income Tax Return FY 2022-23

ITR-3 Online Form Is Live Now! Know Who Can Use It For Filing Income Tax Return FY 2022-23

ITR-3 form is for an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family who is having income under the head "profits or gains of business or profession"

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:57 IST

New Delhi, India

ITR-3 is filed by those who are not eligible to file Form ITR‐1 (Sahaj), ITR‐2 or ITR‐4 (Sugam). (Representative image)
ITR-3 is filed by those who are not eligible to file Form ITR‐1 (Sahaj), ITR‐2 or ITR‐4 (Sugam). (Representative image)

Even as the ITR season is going on for the financial year 2022-23, the income tax department as now enable the online ITR-3 form with already-filled data. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 online forms were already enabled earlier by the income tax department, with the deadline being July 31, 2023. ITR-3 is filed by professionals.

Who Can File ITR 3 Form?

The ITR-3 form is for an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family who is having income under the head “profits or gains of business or profession" and who is not eligible to file Form ITR‐1 (Sahaj), ITR‐2 or ITR‐4 (Sugam).

How to File ITR-3?

Advertisement

You need to visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal. Login into your account and choose ITR-3 form for filing your ITR.

ITR-3: What Documents Are Needed?

The documents required to file ITR-3 are PAN, Aadhaar, bank account details, Form 16 (if applicable), investments details, and books of accounts.

What Are the Other ITR Forms?

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.

top videos
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • ITR-2 is filed by businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and those individuals whose annual income doesn’t exceed Rs 50 lakh.

    ITR-4 is for resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession which is computed under Sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 13:57 IST
    Read More