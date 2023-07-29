ITR Deadline In Just 3 Days: What Happens If You Miss The Last Date of Income Tax Return

The due date to file ITR for AY 2023-24 is July 31, 2023, reiterated the income tax department on Saturday, July 29, through a tweet. Following this, the extension of the ITR deadline seems unlikely. So Far, over 5 crore income tax returns have already been filed. Here’s what happens if you miss the July 31 ITR deadline:

“Avoid last day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR. The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing," Income Tax India said in a tweet on Saturday.

Consequences Of Not Filing ITR Within Deadline

1. One major consequence is the imposition of a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. For total income over Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 5,000. It used to be Rs 10,000 earlier. For those earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000. However, there is no penalty if the total income is below Rs 2.5 lakh.

2. In case of any tax liability, an interest of 1 per cent per month will be levied after the due date until the ITR is filed and taxes are paid. Under Section 234A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, this interest payment is mandatory.

3. In case the ITR is not filed with the due date, the taxpayer will not be able to carry forward any losses for the current year.

4. There might be a delay in the refund process if the ITR is filed after the due date

5. There will be a short period to revise the ITR.