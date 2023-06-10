Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
ITR E-Filing Portal Resumes After Brief Halt Due To Upkeep Activity

The income e-filing portal was not available temporarily till 11.30 am today due to upkeep activity

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The income tax department on Saturday said the e-filing portal is not available temporarily till 11.30 due to the upkeep activity.

ITR Filing: The income tax department’s e-filing portal has resumed services after a brief halt due to upkeep activity on June 10, Saturday. The e-filing portal was not available temporarily till 11.30 am today.

In a tweet on Saturday, the income tax department said, “It is informed that the e-filing portal is not available temporarily, due to Upkeep activity. The services are likely to be available after 11:30 am today."

E-filing portal services, including PAN-Aadhaar link, was unavailable for a brief period till around 11.30 am. Now, the portal is doing fine and all services are available for users.

ITR Filing For FY 2022-23: Things To Keep In Mind

The ITR filing season is going on for the financial year 2022-23, with both online and offline options being available. The last date for ITR filing is July 31, 2023. However, the earlier you file ITR, the sooner you will get the tax refund. Tax refunds are released in case of higher taxes paid than the actual liability.

Income tax filers need to select correct form while filing the ITR. There are seven types of ITR forms for different tax filers. So, the correct form needs to be selected while filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2023-24.

    • ITR-1 can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property and other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

    While ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property and having income above Rs 50 lakh, ITR-3 is filed by professionals. ITR-5 and ITR-6 are filed by LLPs and businesses. ITR-7 is for taxpayers including companies that are a charitable or religious trust, political party, research association, news agency or similar organizations specified in the Act. Check your eligibility criteria carefully before picking up the form.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 11:45 IST
