ITR E-Filing Portal Resumes After Brief Halt Due To Upkeep Activity

ITR Filing: The income tax department’s e-filing portal has resumed services after a brief halt due to upkeep activity on June 10, Saturday. The e-filing portal was not available temporarily till 11.30 am today.

In a tweet on Saturday, the income tax department said, “It is informed that the e-filing portal is not available temporarily, due to Upkeep activity. The services are likely to be available after 11:30 am today."

E-filing portal services, including PAN-Aadhaar link, was unavailable for a brief period till around 11.30 am. Now, the portal is doing fine and all services are available for users.

ITR Filing For FY 2022-23: Things To Keep In Mind

The ITR filing season is going on for the financial year 2022-23, with both online and offline options being available. The last date for ITR filing is July 31, 2023. However, the earlier you file ITR, the sooner you will get the tax refund. Tax refunds are released in case of higher taxes paid than the actual liability.

Income tax filers need to select correct form while filing the ITR. There are seven types of ITR forms for different tax filers. So, the correct form needs to be selected while filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2023-24.