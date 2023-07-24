Income Tax Day: Have You Checked AIS App Before ITR Filing? Here's How It May Help You

Income Tax Day: In- March this year, the Income Tax Department launched a mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Also Read: ITR Filing Last Date: Is Govt Planning Extension Of July 31 Deadline, Check Update Here

What is the Annual Information Statement (AIS)?

Advertisement

Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a comprehensive view of information for a taxpayer displayed in Form 26AS. Taxpayers can provide feedback on information displayed in AIS. AIS shows both reported value and modified value (i.e. value after considering taxpayer feedback) under each section (i.e. TDS, SFT, Other information).

The objectives of AIS are:

Displays complete information to the taxpayer with a facility to capture online feedback

Promotes voluntary compliance and enable seamless prefilling of return

Deters non-compliance

Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) is an information category wise aggregated information summary for a taxpayer. It shows processed value (i.e. value generated after deduplication of information based on predefined rules) and derived value (i.e. value derived after considering the taxpayer feedback and processed value) under each information category (e.g. Salary, Interest, Dividend etc.).

AIS For Taxpayers App

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, Other Information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS. The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

How To Access AIS App?

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

Advertisement

Also Read: ITR 1 Sahaj FY 2022-23 Filing Made Simple: Essential Guide For Taxpayers’ Income Tax Returns

The AIS app is a free mobile application that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

The AIS app is a useful tool for taxpayers to keep track of their tax-related information. It is also a convenient way to provide feedback on the information displayed in your AIS and to download your AIS in PDF format.

Advertisement

Here are some of the limitations of the AIS app: